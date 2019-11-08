The Coast Guard is maintaining close liaison with the Odisha and West Bengal for sharing inputs on movement of Cyclone ‘Bulbul’, which is expected to make landfall around Saturday-Sunday midnight between Khepupara in Bangladesh and Sagar island in West Bengal in the Sundarabans area.

“The Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North East) in Kolkata, which administers the Coast Guard units in West Bengal and Odisha, has initiated actions as per the Standard Operating Procedure prior to the onset of the Cyclone ‘Bulbul’,” the official said.

The Coast Guard is making efforts on the West Bengal and Odisha coast in co-ordination with Fisheries Department to get back to the nearest harbour for sheltering the fishing boats out at sea.

“The ICG Ships and aircraft on patrol have relayed information regarding the Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ and advised all sea-going vessels, especially the fishing boats, dinghies, to return to harbour for safety,” the official said.

