CM’s Gangasagar inspection

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee may visit Sagar Island to inspect preparations for the Gangasagar Mela in the first week of January. If everything goes as per plan, there’s a possibility of her Gangasagar trip on 3-4 January, next year. The state government is keen on ensuring smooth arrangements for the annual Gangasagar Mela, scheduled from 12 January to 15 January, where lakhs of people across the country converge for a holy dip.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee wants to address any concerns directly and regularly reviews preparations, even convening a meeting on 27 December. The state government has invited top ministers and secretaries from 18 departments to attend the meeting. Additionally, voluntary organizations associated with the Gangasagar Mela have also been invited.

It’s reported that ahead of her visit, irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick inspected a new island in Lot-8 of the Ganges, emphasizing the importance of its inclusion in the festival arrangements. The administration is gearing up for the event keeping in mind the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January, just a week after the Gangasagar Mela. Gangasagar fair for the devotees during Makar Sankranti has great significance.

Advertisement

The state administration is taking extra precautions to ensure a successful event, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is closely monitoring all aspects of the preparation