CM to virtually open district Pujas on 12 Oct

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate Durga pujas in districts virtually this year only on a single day instead of three separate days like previous years.

Sources in the state secretariat said that the chief minister may inaugurate the Pujas in 23 districts in the state on 12 October.

Nabanna has already written letters to district magistrates in this regard and sought details on whether the number of Pujas in the districts remain the same this year or will increase.

Last year, she had virtually inaugurated 836 Pujas in the districts.For Kolkata, it has not yet been decided how many Pujas Miss Banerjee would inaugurate this time.

Sources at Nabanna said, “Nothing has been decided about the chief minister’s programme list in connection with inaugurations of Pujas in the city. It’s also not yet known about the number of Pujas she would like to inau gurate physically.”

A team of doctors, including an orthopaedic surgeon and a physical medicine expert, has advised Miss Banerjee to take rest at home.

She had undergone a microsurgery at SSKM on 24 September, a day after she along with senior government officials and business delegates came back after 11-day trip to Spain through Dubai, for fluid aspiration on her left knee.

Since then she has not been coming to the secretariat though she is working from home, attending important administrative meetings with chief secretary and other senior bureaucrats through virtual conferences.