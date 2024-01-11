CM tells party workers to gear up to end BJP tyranny

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged party workers to bury the hatchet and put up an united fight to end the tyranny of the BJP. Miss Banerjee met party leaders from West Midnapore at her residence in Kalighat this afternoon. Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary, was present at the meeting. After the meeting, Trinamul Congress leaders tweeted: “Under the leadership of our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt@ Mamata official and Hon’ble Nat’l General Secretary Shri@abhishekaitc, today a meeting was convened in Kalighat with the district leadership of Paschim Medinipur.

We remain committed to the welfare of people and will unitedly fight@BJP4India’s tyranny.” Actor-turned-politician, and the party’s MP from Ghatal, Dipak Adhikary (Deb) was present at the meeting along with 13 MLAs from the district. Miss Banerjee pulled up local leaders who had not been cooperating with Deb. The latter is said to have privately that he would not contest in the Lok Sabha election this time.

Miss Banerjee instructed the leaders to cooperate with Deb and he reportedly told her that he would be abide by what she wanted. West Midnapore has two Lok Sabha seats. The Midnapore seat went to Dilip Ghosh of BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It was learnt that Trinamul Congress will pump in maximum effort to get back the seat. In the Panchayat election the TMC did well in the rural areas that come under the Lok Sabha constituency. It was learnt that Miss Banerjee has made it very clear that the party would not tolerate any kind of highhandedness by any district leader. She reportedly told the leaders that if they want to work for their own interest, there is no place for them in the party.

The party works for the people and any one sitting idle will be thrown out, she reportedly said. “The party is no place to make money and if anyone tries to do this, then rest assured the party will take appropriate action against them. Go to the people and behave nicely with them. Arrogance has no role to play. Remember that our motto is to serve the Ma Mati and Manush,” Miss Banerjee said. It was learnt that she asked Dr Manas Bhuniya to give a list of SC and ST leaders in the district. She said the party would leave no stone unturned to put an end to the tyrannical rule of the saffron party.

Trinamul leaders and workers will go to the people and make them aware of the step motherly attitude of the BJP. Party leaders will organise meetings in their areas against the tyrannical rule of the BJP and highlight how the saffron party was using the agencies to harass Trinamul leaders.