CM slightly injured after helicopter makes emergency landing near Siliguri

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter had make an emergency landing near Siliguri today after it faced air turbulence. The chief minister apparently sustained some slight injuries after the helicopter landed, and was later taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkatas for a checkup.

Miss Banerjee’s helicopter suddenly ran into bad weather due to heavy rain as it was flying to Bagdogra Airport after the chief minister addressed an election rally at Chekunda Bandari in Jalpaiguri this afternoon. The pilot decided to make an emergency landing as the helicopter was flying over Baikunthpur Forest region. The CM’s helicopter landed safely at the nearby airbase of the Indian Air Force at Sevoke, an official said.

The Darjeeling District Magistrate, Commissioner of Police, Officer on Special Duty of Uttarkanya, who were waiting for her at Bagdogra, rushed to the spot. The CM stayed at the airbase for half an hour, interacted with Air Force officials and came to Bagdogra Airport by road later, and left for Kolkata by a special flight.\ Miss Banerjee underwent an MRI at the SSKM Hospital after she was admitted at around 5:10 p.m. after reaching Kolkata