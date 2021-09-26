CM slams Centre for Rome visit ban

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today lashed out at the Centre for not allowing her to attend the world’s peace conference in Rome.

She was supposed to leave on 6 October for Rome but today Ministry of External Affairs has declined to grant her permission to travel to Rome. Miss Banerjee has been invited to the prestigious World Meeting for Peace on 6 and 7 October in Rome.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, Imam of Al-Azhar (Egypt) Ahmad al-Tayyib, along with the highest Italian political authorities and several high representatives of the Christian Churches and the religions from across the world have already confirmed their participation.

Prof Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant’Egidio has invited Miss Banerjee to attend the World Meeting for Peace She was earlier not granted permission by the External Affairs Ministry to attend 126 years celebration of the International Brotherhood World Parliament of Religions in Chicago to pay homage to Swami Vivekananda.

Even last year, she was supposed to deliver virtually a lecture from Kolkata to Oxford University but at the last minute, it did not happen. She also asked how come the Prime Minister gets to travel to the US without citing any reason.

She said during her election meeting that Bhowanipore represents mini India. She said Bhwanipore starts with B similarly Bharat Varsha too start with B. She said her movement against the autocratic “Fascist government at the centre will begin from here.” She appealed to the voter to cast vote for Trinamul Congress otherwise she won’t become the chief minister.

“My party is in power with a two-thirds majority and if I’m elected as a chief minister you (Bhowanipore residents) will live in peace and prosperity and get benefits of state government development programme.”

She said it seems destiny that she would be a candidate from Bhowanipore She did she was seven-time. MP once from Jadavpur and six times from South Kolkata. She was also MLA from Bhwanipore twice. “During 2021 Assembly

poll, the Central leaders came to West Bengal and daily passengers but people of Bengal are with us and helped us to win the election.”

She also narrated how she was injured by BJP goons after she filed her nomination for Nandigram and throughout the election, she was in a wheelchair. She lashed out at the BJP for spreading false propaganda during election that Mamata Banerjee government did not allow to hold Durga Puja. ‘I personally visit all Puja pandals in Bhowanipore area.’ She slammed the BJP saying they only indulge in communal politics.