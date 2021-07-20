The chief minister Mamata Banerjee today paid a surprise visit to a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Covid vaccination centre in Hazra where she reviewed the vaccination process and made enquiries as to whether things are in order.

Miss Banerjee, while on her way to the state secretariat Nabanna, today, stopped at the KMC vaccination centre near the Kalighat fire station. The CM spoke to the health officials at the centre and took detailed information as to whether the centre has enough vaccines and whether any complaints have been made by people.

It was learnt from KMC sources that Miss Banerjee is concerned about the health of people in the wake of the warning of a third pandemic wave. Alongside, several complaints have been pouring in from different vaccination centres where people though are queuing up since night is having to return without getting inoculated due to vaccine shortages.

A KMC official confirmed that at present the civic body, however, has adequate stock to administer second doses in the coming weeks and believes that if vaccine supply remains unaffected it can bridge the gap which occurred in recent weeks due to scarcity. It hopes the vaccination rate will increase from tomorrow due to the recently supplied adequate stock. Several KMC inoculation centres have remained nonfunctional in recent times due to vaccine paucity.

Additionally, the recent arrest of a fake IAS officer who ran phoney vaccination camps has led the KMC to step up their vigilance along with the state health department officials. A KMC source said the chief minister made a surprise visit to the centre as she was also concerned about vaccine rackets operating in the city.

“Since this KMC vaccination centre is located in her residential area, the chief minister decided to pay a surprise visit on her way to Nabanna.”