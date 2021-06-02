The BJP’s Nandigram MLA and West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, today asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Twitter, the reason that impelled her to move heaven and earth to protect IAS officer Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Adhikari said that a “theatre of the absurd” is playing out in West Bengal and accused Miss Banerjee of destroying India’s federal structure to satisfy her ego. “Chief secretary for his indiscipline, (non-MLA) CM @MamataOfficial Didi is bringing disrepute to the CM office and the Constitution of India,” said the BJP leader in his tweet.

Taking a dig at the CM for not releasing Alapan Bandopadhyay, in his next tweet, Suvendu wondered what “What secrets does the outgoing CS know that (non-MLA) CM @MamataOfficial is moving heaven and earth to protect him? Is it really becoming of a CS to skip the Prime Minister’s meet organised to help the people in distress due to Cyclone Yaas? No. It is not”.

He demanded “strictest action be taken against the outgoing CS for indiscipline, violating service rules at a time of a natural disaster and a global pandemic, irregularities, and not helping others just because of sinister political games. TMC has failed the people of West Bengal.”

He added, “Looting taxpayer money is TMC’s favourite hobby. Outgoing CS and now advisor to CM @MamataOfficial will enjoy a comfortable salary of Rs.2.5 lakhs per month and cushy perks. Surely, there are better ways to spend the hard-earned money of the taxpayers,” he tweeted.

It may be mentioned, the Centre had issued a show-cause notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay for skipping a post-cyclone review meet chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee has now appointed him as her chief advisor for three years to keep him away from the Centre’s reach.