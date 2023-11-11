CM may visit north Bengal in December

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit north Bengal during the first week of December, three to four months ahead of general elections next year. Sources at state secretariat Nabanna said, nothing in connection with her tour programmes has not yet been finalized so far. “She may visit north Bengal probably in the first week of December.”

Her visit would be the first one after ruling Trinamul Congress won Dhupguri bypoll, defeating the BJP candidate in September. “She would hold two administrative meetings and also sit with leaders of tea gardens workers to discuss issues,” sources said requesting anonymity. Her visit to north Bengal districts mainly Darjeeling, Kurseong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar is important ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, political observers in the city felt

