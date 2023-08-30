‘CM Mamata should apologise for her comment on Rajbanshi people’

AgroupofRajbanshileaders led by Banshi Badan Barman, belonging to the Trinamul Congress camp, today demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologise for her statement, on the Rajbanshi community.

“Rajbanshi people were hurt and humiliated as Chief Minister yesterday made an insensitive remark about them. If she doesn’t apologise, we will begin a democratic movement against her comment,” Banshi Badan Barman said today. Addressing the reporters in Cooch Behar, Mr Barman said:“Addressing the foundation day of her party’s students’ organisation in Kolkata yesterday, Mamata Banerjee compared the Hindu and Muslim as her hands but she compared Rajbanshi people as her leg. It may be her slip of the tongue, but she will have to apologise since Rajbanshi people feel humil- iated for her comment.”

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Barman also said: “ Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done lot for Rajbanshi people by setting up Rajbanshi Bhasha Academy, Rajban- shi Development Board and other projects including in education sector, but it does not mean she would describe us as her leg.”

“I will step down from my post in the body consti- tuted by the state government if she doesn’t express her regret on this issue,” Mr Barman said.

Notably, CM Miss Baner- jee yesterday expressed her feelings in a good sense about the people, belonging to differentcommunities,and described them as even important parts of her body.

When asked to comment on newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Rajbanshi community in Cooch Behar, Nagendra Roy alias Ananta Maharaj, Rajbanshi leader Banshi Badan Barman said: “The BJP has projected him and he has become Rajya Sabha member. Now it is his duty to fulfill the demand and aspirations of Rajbanshi people.”