CM Mamata promises bigger fight for dues

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee urged people coming from different communities to put up an united resistance against those who have deprived Bengal and at the same breath assured that she would intensify movement against the “oppressors.”

She was addressing a Bijoya Sammelani gathering at Uttirno auditorium this evening. She said Bijoya Sammelan was being held in 294 Assembly constituencies. She said the Centre had deliberately deprived Bengal financially. “They take tax from us, but do not give us our share. This is grossly illegal. We will fight till we get our dues.

Those who had worked under MGNREGA, have not got their dues. Money meant for Banglar Aavas Yojana and rural roads have not been given. But this cannot go on indefinitely, we will intensify our movement. I urge everyone present here to get united and resist any move that is aimed to hit us.” Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “I do not want publicity. If ISRO makes any achievement, it is presented in such a way as if he has done it. When roads are built, he takes credit.

I do not take my pension as a central minister. I was a seventime MP but did not take a single paisa as pension. They call us thieves but the biggest thieves are not touched.” Miss Banerjee said Bengal will connect with Durga Puja that are held in foreign countries from next year. She said, “Around 40,000 foreigners had visited the city During Durga Puja and I thank the clubs for welcoming them and looking after them.” She said 40,000 tourists had visited the city during Durga puja and thanked the clubs for the hospitality they had offered to the guests.

The puja carnival in 2023 in Kolkata was more colourful than the one held in Brazil every year. She said during Durga Puja, Kolkata becomes miniIndia with people from different communities taking part in the puja. “This year, the districts did so well that some of their pandals were more attractive than their counterparts in Kolkata.” Miss Banerjee said it was Bengal’s tradition to respect people from all communities and culture. “This we have learnt from Sri Ramakrishna, Rabindranath, Gandhiji and other great souls. We continue to welcome our guests,” she pointed out.

She met guests coming from different communities who had attended the function. She thanked singers, including Monomoy Bhattacharya, Rupankar and Sriradha Bandyopadhyay. “New songs are coming up and people appreciate them. Our young generation is very strong and sharp.” Ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen were present along with Subrata Bakshi, party’s state president and Rajya Sabha MP and Debashis Kumar’ MLA and party’s south Kolkata president.