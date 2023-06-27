CM Mamata launches blistering attack on BJP

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has never campaigned for three-tier panchayat elections after coming to power in West Bengal in 2011, today started campaigning for the rural polls in North Bengal.

She began her campaign from Cooch Behar district, even as she came down heavily on the BJP and the central government. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Miss Banerjee said that “one” has been spending thousands and millions of dollars from the government exchequer and has been visiting the United States “to become a leader and appease America.”

The CM was addressing her first rural poll campaign at Chandamari in Cooch Behar. Coming down heavily on the alleged nonrelease of central funds for the 100 days’ job, Miss Banerjee said: “When poor people have not yet received their remuneration, he is spending huge amount of money for his foreign trips.” She also alleged that the Centre had not paid funds meant for the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme and said:

“By winning the panchayat election and dislodging the BJP-led government at the Centre, we will bring back the funds for the 100 days and other schemes. We will stop the BJP, which has planned to sell the country.” She also especially said: “A grand alliance will be formed to beat the BJP.”

The CM would be addressing another rally at Kranti near Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district. At a time when central Forces have arrived in West Bengal for the rural elections, following the intervention of the Calcutta High Court, the Trinamool Congress Chief showcased two families, who have lost two members, allegedly in BSF firing. She also attacked the BSF directly. “We will be with the families of victims of BSF firing. BSF has established its rights to kill people in Cooch Behar by firing at them,” the CM said, adding,

“The BSF had killed four people in Sitalkuchi.” “I have information that the BSF, within the 50-km area, will scare people during the election. If they come, you will chase them with your kitchen utensils,” the CM told the crowd. “Law and order is a state subject,” she said, adding, “I have asked the police to register a case against the BSF, if they kill people here,” she added. Without naming Cooch Behar MP and union minister of state for home affairs, Nisith Pramanik, the Chief Minister said: “How can a goonda (goon) become a home minister?

During election time, he will come here to move around with his convoy.” To appease people, especially women in today’s rally, the CM showcased a series of development works that her government had done in Cooch Behar, and the state government’s beneficiary schemes for the people from birth to death. Miss Banerjee especially focused on the ‘Laxmir Bhandar’ scheme for women. “The BJP has been campaigning, and it will increase the amount of Laxmir Bhandar from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. My question is where is your Ujjwal Gas Cylinder free of cost?” she said. She also claimed that her government would continue in Bengal till 2026.

The Trinamool supremo further said that 99 percent of her party candidates have been selected properly. “Only one percent people has been denied tickets as they steal funds,” she said. “We have planned to keep monitoring the panchayats directly and make then people’s panchaya miss Banerjee said.