Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today requested the private bus operators to run their vehicles following lockdown norms as relaxations in non-containment zones came into effect from today onwards.

“The transport sector should become operational. Masks should be worn and buses should be sanitized before plying on road. I would request the private bus operators to ply their vehicles by following the lockdown norms,” said Miss Banerjee at a Press Conference in Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Private operators have expressed their inability to run buses without increasing the existing fares after the state government turned down their demand of farehike.

The total Corona cases in the state were 3197 with 94 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. Since yesterday, six persons have died due to Corona taking the death toll to 187.

The Corona situation in the city continued to remain critical with 47 cases and three deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours. In Kolkata, there are total 1549 cases and the death toll is 120.

The sample testing has been increased with 4242 samples being tested since yesterday and a total of 1,15,244 samples have been tested till now.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Bengal, raising the death toll in the state to 181, while 142 fresh cases were recorded, the state health department said on Wednesday.

At least 62 patients were discharged on Wednesday after they recovered from the disease, taking the total count of those cured in the state to 1,163, it said.

The state now has 1,714 active coronavirus cases, a bulletin by the department said. The total number of confirmed cases stand at 3,103, it added.