CM launches fresh phases of Krishak Bandhu, Sabuj Sathi

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today launched the new phase of two key projects – Krishak Bandhu, financial assistance for farmers and Sabuj Sathi, distribution of bicycles among boys and girls studying at the secondary level across the state. Miss Banerjee also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects in Siliguri subdivision, including the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area, in Darjeeling district.

According to her, the total cost of the 47 projects was Rs 1149.12 crore. “More than 1.1 crore farmers will be getting a total of Rs 2806 crore financial assistance for Rabi crop season. A farmer will be getting Rs 10,000 for two acres of land. Marginal farmers will be getting 4,000 each.

The state has disbursed Rs 2,764 crore among the farmers for Kharif crop,” said Miss Banerjee, adding: “The state has disbursed Rs 17,181 crore as direct benefits among the farmers. Initially, a total of 39 lakh farmers were enrolled. At present the number of farmers is 1.1 crore.”

Miss Banerjee said: “A total of 12.24 lakh boys and girls of 4,776 Schools and Madrasa will be getting cycles within 15 January 2024. The state has spent Rs 500 crore for this project.” Addressing the audience, she said that a Cancer Care Hospital under North Bengal Medical College and Hospital is under process and its project cost is Rs 100 crore.

Expansion of safe drinking water project will be readied for Siliguri Municipal Corporation area at a cost of Rs 511 crore. According to her, a total of Rs 218 crore will be spent for laying electric cables to replace overhead electric wires in Siliguri. A total of Rs 215 crore was allotted for improvement of the sewerage system in Siliguri. The chief minister assured that all tea garden workers will be getting deeds of land rights.

The district administration will start resumption of tea land of closed gardens for distribution of patta for them, she said. Miss Banerjee asked the principal secretary of the land and land reforms department to take stern action against a few BL&LROs, who are allegedly involved in corruption and land scams in league with a land mafia.

Miss Banerjee also asked Mayor Goutam Deb to name slum areas as Uttaran and identify these areas serially. Miss Banerjee criticised the Centre afresh for the non-disbursement of funds for several schemes and sought the best wishes from the audience so that she can fight for them during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 December.