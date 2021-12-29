CM laments lack of Central funding for Gangasagar Mela

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today complained that while the Centre funds the Kumbh Mela it does not provide any financial assistance for the Gangasagar Mela.

“Government of India funds Kumbh Mela. But no financial assistance is given for holding Gangasagar. If Kumbh Mela is Suorani then is Gangasagar Mela Duorani? We will do all the work by ourselves but it will only take some time,” said Miss Banerjee after visiting Kapil Muni Ashram in Gangasagar. The chief minister was referring to the tale of “Khirer Putul” wherein the King in Deepnagar had two queens, Suorani and Duorani. Suorani’s beauty had enchanted the King but he used to neglect the elder Queen Duorani.

Miss Banerjee further urged the Centre to declare Gangasagar Mela as a national fair. She said even after writing a letter to the Centre in this regard nothing has been done for declaring Gangasagar Mela a national fair.

Stressing on making the annual gathering plastic-free and eco-friendly, Miss Banerjee said: “Gangasagar Mela is one of the biggest melas of the world. There is a saying that you may visit other holy places several times but a visit once to Gangasagar is worth a lifetime. Every year 20 to 30 lakh people come here. We are spending huge amounts every year for maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructure, which was destroyed due to the natural disasters.

Earlier, there were no places to stay here but we have made all the arrangements. Please wear masks and follow the Covid protocols.” Miss Banerjee reached Sagar Island this afternoon and visited Kapil Muni Ashram. She went around the premises of the ashram and looked into the decorations and arrangements. She is scheduled to stay at Sagar Island for the next two days.

The state administration expects a huge turnout at the Gangasagar Mela this time. In view of which discussions were held as to how devotees can offer prayers while maintaining the Covid protocols. Miss Banerjee will hold an administrative review meeting at Gangasagar tomorrow to take stock of the grassroot level preparations for holding the mela.

At a meeting with stakeholders at Nabanna yesterday, Miss Banerjee had said that a 600-bedded Covid hospital has been set up in Gangasagar along with arrangements for RT-PCR tests at 13 points. She had said that dredging work has been completed following which vessels will be able to ply Muri Ganga river for 20-22 hours.