CM inaugurates museum within state Assembly

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a museum housed at the Platinum Jubilee Memorial Building of the Assembly yesterday . She said Bengal had played an important role in India’s freedom movement. “After we became free, Bengal played an important role in the democratic movement of India. The museum is unique and two wax statues of Gandhiji and Netaji installed, made me speechless.”

Miss Baneerjee proposed that the students from different schools and colleges should be invited to see the museum and no entry fee should be charged. “They may not know much about our freedom movement and the role of Bengal. If they visit the museum, they will be enriched.” She added, “I am sure that in future many scholars will do research on the movement of democracy and the museum will give them the necessary papers they may need to carry on with their research.” She requested Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay to make three more statues of Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul and BR Ambedkar.

Besides the Speaker, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Ashis Banerjee, deputy Speaker attended the function. Miss Banerjee said from today all state government functions will start with Tagore’s ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jal’, which has become the state anthem.

The consul generals of the United States, Japan and Luxemburg attended the function. Miss Banerjee met the Governor CV Ananda Bose and discussed the appointment of vice-chancellors of different universities. “Search committees will have to be formed and I will be discussing the matter with the Governor.

Following the Supreme Court order I had sought his appointment,” she added.