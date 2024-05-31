CM: In all likelihood Modi is not coming back to power

On the last day of campaigning for the seventh and last round of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said in all likelihood Narendra Modi is not returning to power in Delhi. “I do not make irresponsible statements. In all likelihood Modi is not coming back to power,” she said while addressing a gathering before starting a 12- km road show at Sukanta Setu this afternoon. She took part in the road show in favour of party’s nominees from Jadavpur, Sayoni Ghosh, and Kolkata South, Mala Roy.

The road show started from Sukanta Setu in Jadavpur and ended at Chetla More, proceeding via Gariahat Road upto Ballygunge Phari. Then the procession took a left turn to reach Sarat Bose Road via Hazra Road and then took a left turn at Chakraberia to reach Hariash Mukherjee Road and Chetla More. Trinamul Congress leaders Mohua Moitra, Sayoni Ghosh, Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Debashis Kumar, Baisanor Chatterjee walked the entire stretch with Miss Banerjee.

Coming down heavily on Mr Modi she said: “I have never seen a Prime Minister who speaks more lie than truth. He talks volumes of lies and has deprived Bengal deliberately. We have cleared the dues of 59 lakh MGNREGA job card holders and through Karmashree scheme they will be given 50 days work. The first instalment of Awas Plus scheme will be given to the beneficiaries by 31q December.” Miss Banerjee added: “When the country is suffering from mounting unemployment, price hike, Modi did not say a single word on these issues and now he is busy in meditation. I do not mind whether he meditates or nor but it is a private practice.

Why he is taking photographer to show him meditating. He is an expert on drama.” Miss Banerjee criticised a section of the media and said: “They are there to project Modi. When people are in distress they do not show anything and from morning till night they project Modi as they are scared of the enforcement agencies.” “Do not get scared to show the results of BJP on the day of counting. There are seven Assembly segments. The media will highlight the areas where the BJP is leading. Wait till the end to see the final result,” she said. Miss Banerjee said the state government will reconstruct the houses that have been destroyed by the cyclone Remal.