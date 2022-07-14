CM house security breach: SIT submits probe report

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Kolkata Police to investigate into the alleged discrepancy in security breach at chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Harish Chatterjee Street residence on 3 July, has submitted its report to commissioner of police, Vineet Goyal, claimed sources.

The inquiry report by the SIT, headed by officers DD (special) and DD (task force), claimed a source, had a mandate to go into the alleged discrepancy and on fixing the responsibility in the lead-up to the alleged security breach that saw a person sneak into the premise of the chief minister on the night of 2 July.

The SIT inquiry was ordered to find out the loopholes, as sources claimed, that are believed to be behind the alleged breach that needed to be plugged to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in future and fixing responsibility as well.

On the night of 2 July, Hafizul Mollah, a resident of Hasnabad, North 24-Parganas, had sneaked into the premise of the resident of the chief minister allegedly scaling the gird rail, catching the security off guard and hid behind cars for as long as seven hours before being spotted and taken into custody by the police.

Investigation revealed that Hafizul had an iron rod concealed under his shirt and also carried a mobile phone with 11 SIM cards.

He also took photographs on the vantage points surrounding the resident and entry and exit routes.

His mobile phone had also contained several WhatsApp messages, whose addresses were traced to Jharkhand, Bihar and even Bangladesh, claimed investigators.

Investigators also claimed that he had conducted a recce on seven to eight occasions preceding his intrusion and took the help of local children to collect information allegedly by coaxing and luring them with chocolates and cold drinks.