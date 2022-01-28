CM to hold administrative meeting on 3 Feb

CM Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative review meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium on 3 February. Instead of the usual virtual meeting, which has been the norm since the pandemic set in, this will be an offline meeting and Miss Banerjee has asked all senior officials from the state and district administration along with police to be present.

Miss Banerjee is likely to discuss the current pandemic situation as well as review the progress and difficulties faced in the ongoing schemes and programmes.

All the district magistrates, police superintendents, commissioners and secretaries and senior officials of all departments would be present at the meeting scheduled at 2 pm. According to Nabanna sources, along with taking stock of the schemes run by the departments, Miss Banerjee will inquire about the status of important projects that are being undertaken in the districts.

Miss Banerjee is likely to do a comprehensive district-wise review of all work. Discussions will be held on the areas of development and the lacunae for each district. A few of the projects have been delayed due to Covid and ways for expediting those may also be discussed. Again, the issue of reopening the schools and colleges may also come up.