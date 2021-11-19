CM fumes at delay in giving land for industry

Reiterating that industry is the focus of her government, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today reprimanded the land department officials of Howrah for the delay in providing land for industry while announcing Rs 10,480 crore investment and more than 1 lakh job openings in the district in the next two years.

“In the next two years, investments to the tune of Rs 10,480 crores will come in Howrah district. Around 882 new projects and industrial parks would come up here, generating more than 1,16,000 jobs,” said Miss Banerjee during an administrative review meeting in Howrah.

Directing the district authority and the land and land reforms department to settle the land-related issues at the earliest, she said: “Some people are deliberately causing the delay. Earlier there was a united clearance system but why is it now stopped? Under whose instruction has this system stopped? Let me see who these bigshot leaders are? Delay is being caused for the last two years. How can there be industrialisation? This will not be tolerated.”

A senior L&LRD official attributed the delay to Covid and said that meetings have already been held to resolve the issues. “There has been a lack of coordination. I would request the district authority and the land department officials to look into the problems and resolve them at the earliest. On 14 December, a synergy programme will be organised to look into the problems,”

she added.

Miss Banerjee urged industrialists to recruit locals rather than bring in workers from other states. “We are aware that people from other states come here in search of jobs. But I would request all of you (industrialists) to recruit locals for the upcoming projects,” she said.

Urging officials not to leave behind any pending work, she said: “Remember pendency is a tendency. Complete the day’s work on that particular day and don’t leave anything for the next day.”

On hearing that power supply work was pending she asked officials to clear all pending work immediately. Miss Banerjee announced that the state government is planning to introduce a new dairy firm ~ ‘Bangla Dairy’ ~ under the state animal resource development department. “It will sell various kinds of dairy products. Around 512 outlets would be set up to sell those products,” she said, directing officials to find out how many people are interested in dealerships in the districts.

She also announced that a new fishing hub will be set up in Nayachar and proposed a separate credit card for fishermen. A team of the state fisheries department will conduct a spot inspection on 24 November.

Duare Sarkar next phase: The next phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ outreach programme will be held across the state from 2 to 10 January and 20 to 31 January 2022, said CM.