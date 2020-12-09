Showing solidarity with the farmers’ agitation, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said Trinamul Congress vows to fight for the cause of the farmers and labourers in the country and will not allow Union government to closedown, privatise or merge central public sector units, railways and banks.

Speaking at Raniganj rally in West Burdwan district, Miss Banerjee said, “It is only Trinamul government that has waived off khajna of farmers’ lands. Two lakhs are paid to the farmers between 18 and 60 years in case of untimely death. Mutation fee has been abolished for agricultural land purchase.”

Taking a jibe at the Centre, she alleged, “They want to privatise CIL, ECL, BSNL, ASP, Sail, HPCL, Air India, Indian railways and merge the banks. So many branches have been closed. They talk of generating employment during elections and subsequently decide to sell-off all public sectors.” She questioned what development have the BJP MPs from Asansol– Durgapur brought for the state so far.

Due to some technical problems, the state owned Durgapur Projects Limited (DPL) remained closed for the past 11 months, however, despite acute financial crisis, the state government has not stopped payment of its employees till date.

The pensions of the priests will be increased from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 per month, she announced and added, “Trinamul government is distributing free ration till June 2021.”

Meanwhile, under the Raniganj Coalfields Subsidence zone Rehabilitation and Resettlement Plan, the state government is going to set up houses for 29,000 affected families, she assured today. In the first phase, about 9,232 houses will be set up in Andal, Jamuria and Baraboni block. She handed over the keys of 3,584 houses to the affected families and said that by February 2021 all the affected families under phase-I will get the houses.

“About 1,529 land losers in the Andal Aerotropolis project were handed over land compensation certificates. About 1,529 families were offered developed land and 2,143 were provided financial compensation.

“I have allotted Rs 2.76 crores for setting up Jahar Than, Manasa Than, burning ghat and burial grounds. 10 MW solar plant at Chalbalpur at cost of Rs42 crores, bus terminus at Kalipahari, Circuit House at Asansol will come up,”she said.