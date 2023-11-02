CM blames Left for ration corruption

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the earlier Left regime of indulging in corruption in ration cards as her government had to scrap about one crore fake ration cards and get the genuine ones digitised after coming to power in 2011.

After the alleged corruption in PDS (public distribution system) the chief minister accused the Left Front regime of corruption during its 34 years of misrule as her government had to take steps to get fake ration cards scrapped. She said it was her government that had undertaken the process of digitization of cards to curb corruption.

Miss Banerjee said that the Left leaders, who were giving sermons over corruption, should be reminded of the fact that it was during their reign that corruption was rampant.

Advertisement

She said she has information that many agents existed who sold provisions against the fake ration cards. She questioned if there had been any inquiry to fix responsibility, where the proceeds of the crime went.

The chief minister said, “After my government came to power in 2011, we took steps by scrapping 1cr fake ration cards and introduced the process of digitization to curb corruption. It took us seven-eight years to complete the process.”