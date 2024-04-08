CM: BJP, Modi using NIA to frighten TMC leaders

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday stepped up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of using the NIA to intimidate Trinamul Congress leaders. Addressing an election rally in Hura in Purulia district, Miss Banerjee said: “The BJP is sending NIA at night to disturb our party supporters, create fear amongst the women and arrest our block leaders before polls.

I salute the Election Commission and hope that EC will definitely look into the NIA’s sudden activity about old cases in West Bengal.” Miss Banerjee also advised the TMC candidate of Purulia Lok Sabha seat, Shantiram Mahato today to hold a peace rally on the day of Ram Navami. “Remain alert otherwise if a firecracker is burst during Ram Navami, then the BJP will send the NIA to investigate.

I have been told that in Purulia the NIA is asking hotel owners who are staying in the rooms. Is it your job NIA? NIA, ED and Income Tax department have virtually turned into BJP’s vote box,” she said. Miss Banerjee urged the people to shun the BJP as they will implement CAA in the country. “We have fought against the BJP. You have chosen BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls, what development works have you seen so far? My photographs have been removed throughout the state but the rice bags supplied by the Centre have the image of PM Narendra Modi. Never before has such a thing happened in India where the picture of the PM was used on food packets,” Miss Banerjee alleged.

She said that the TMC leaders don’t stay in government accommodations during polls and also do not use any official chopper, attacking PM Narendra Modi without naming him. Over two crore five lakh women have received funds from Lakshmi Bhandar, nine crores people received government social benefits. Providing jobs under the 100 days jobs scheme is the guarantee of the TMC government, Miss Banerjee said.

There is still much work to be done in Purulia, though today Purulia is one of the top most tourism destinations of the state. Homestays have been set up and peace has been restored, she said. The weather was inclement, resulting in Miss Banerjee travelling by road from Durgapur to Hura for over three hours instead of by helicopter, but despite her late arrival, CM set the tone of her attack upon the BJP and PM Narendra Modi in a louder pitch, and, indicating towards the sky, said that the winds of change are blowing .