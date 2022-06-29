CM Banerjee to launch projects worth Rs 512 cr

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to inaugurate 38 projects worth Rs 512.60 crore for East Burdwan. Besides, she’s also scheduled to lay the foundation for 35 new projects worth Rs 230.88 cr.

The chief minister will be conducting the administrative review meeting for the twin districts- East and West Burdwan in Durgapur tomorrow.

She’ll inaugurate a number of roads, bridges, drinking water systems, fire service station eco-park, block animal resources office building, a veterinary hospital, a land and land revenue office, and a bunch of new classrooms in different schools completed recently. Also, a yarn bank for the mushrooming textile units in Purbasthali block and a zari zardozi cluster in Raina, where the infrastructure facilities have seen completion will be inaugurated by the chief minister tomorrow, the district administration officials said.

Foundation for 35 new projects like 30 new powerlooms in Guskara, 10 new Covid-19 wards for different hospitals, new roads, bridges and water works will be laid by the chief minister from Durgapur, said Shampa Dhara, sabhadhipati of East Burdwan zilla parishad today.