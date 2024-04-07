CM attacks BJP’s Jitendra Tiwari for fomenting trouble

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has attacked BJP leader and former Asansol Municipal Corporation mayor, Jitendra Tiwari from her election campaign in Jalpaiguri yesterday and claimed that she has all documents that the leader has met with the SP of NIA. “I have detailed information and proof that BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari is meeting with SP of NIA and the party has planned to create some disturbances during Ram Navami celebrations to polarise the voters of the state.

We have already sent written complaints on this issue and are keeping a tab on the situation. I warn the BJP to stop doing such conspiracy in Bengal,”Miss Banerjee said. Challenging her, Jitendra Tiwari, who is a leading contender for being the candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha seat from the BJP claimed that it was TMC, which has conspired and put him inside prison for 22 days for an incident which was merely an accident. “She is sitting on the chair of the chief minister and should give responsible statements. Such statements are not welcome from a sitting chief minister.

If the chief minister claimed that has evidence, let her submit the proof, let the probe take place and I am ready to face any probe,” said Jitendra Tiwari. A day after her allegations, the NIA has faced stiff opposition from locals in Bhupatinagar today during a raid. The chief minister is coming to Durgapur for her twoday visit to Purulia and Bankura. She will arrive at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal and will likely stay in Durgapur at night before leaving for her elections campaign in Purulia tomorrow.

Jitendra Tiwari was the mayor of AMC, MLA of Pandaveswar and district president of TMC before leaving and joining BJP before the 2021 Assembly polls. The BJP has not yet announced the name of its candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency till date. Speculation is rife that Jitendra Tiwari is leading the race for the ticket. TMC has already announced the name of Shatrughan Sinha as its candidate. The CPM has also announced its candidate Jahanara Khan and both of them have been campaigning, though the BJP is yet to start its election campaign as the name of its candidate is yet to be announced.