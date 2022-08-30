CM, Abhishek point fingers at central agencies, Shah

Seething over the Opposition’s growing chorus to pin the ruling Trinamul Congress on charges of alleged corruption in SSC, cattle and coal smuggling scams, party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, who is also party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, today launched a no-holds-barred attack at the central agencies.

The duo accused the agencies of looting public money, swooping down on houses in the name of investigation and accused Union home minister Amit Shah of perpetrating the scam as the central forces like BSF and CISF have come a cropper in guarding the borders.

Addressing a rally at Mayo Road today to mark the Foundation Day of its students’ wing TMCP, the Trinamul chairperson today launched stinging attack on the central probe agencies saying the BJP, unable to defeat the party democratically at the Hastings, has let loose the central agencies like CBI, ED to weaken the party by arresting the party leaders over ‘trumped-up’ charges.

In a bid to counter the growing narrative of the Opposition’s ‘thief’ chorus, she said, “Should Partha Chaterjee is proved guilty he should be tried as per the law but what about Bobby (Firhad Hakim), Keshto (Anubrata Mondal), Arup, Abhishek, who were being branded as thieves.

I too am not being spared,” she said. She also continued to rally around the Birbhum strongman Anubrata Mondal as she described him as a “helpful” leader. Taking a dig at the CPMled Left regime, the chief minister said that her government had done enough for youngsters, who got enrolled in teacher’s posts in the last 11 years but the same cannot be said about the CPM, which had indulged in corruption by giving jobs in lieu of grafts.

Issuing an open dare, she said had she not been the CM, “I would have asked my sisters to rip off the tongues of Opposition leaders, indulging in vilification campaigns against me and the party.”

The party’s Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who also spoke on the occasion, poured scorn on the central agencies and accused the Union home minister Amit Shah of perpetrating the cattle-smuggling and coal pilferage scams. He argued the scams were being carried out right under the nose of the central forces like BSF and CISF.