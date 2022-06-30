Clay artists from districts meet Kolkata Puja committees for business

The Forum for Durgotsav along with Shantipur Purnima Milony organized a two-day artisan-Durga Puja committee meet in Kolkata recently, which was attended by at least 15 artisans from Santipur, Hooghl Nadia and Burdwan taking part.

Forum for Durgotsav (FFD), which represents around 400 Durga Pujas in and around Kolkata also brought in Kolkata Puja committees for the interaction. The meet was a success as a few of the artisans were able to clinch orders.

Members of Shantipur Purnima Milony said the effort, first in state, is to get the artisans from the districts find buyers from Kolkata, resulting in more business to the poor clay artists.

Mala Roy, Trinamul Congress MP, present on the occasion, said, “I wish this meet happened a little earlier. Most of the bigger committees usually start planning for next year a month or two after the Durga Pujas.”

Debashish Kumar, MLA, said, “It is important what price points these artisans are offering. If they prove to be cheaper then many clubs and committees from Kolkata would be interested in their idols. I would suggest that for next year, this meet can happen in December, this year. I’m sure they will get many city clubs and committees.”

Nitish Saha, chairman, FFD, said the artisans will also be enriched with the exchange of ideas. “Even Tagore wanted that artists from different areas exchange to enrich their work. The meeting of artisans and puja organizers gained more significance after UNESCO’s recognition of Durga Puja in Bengal. These artisans take a lot of pain and risk to create these idols. They mortgage property, sell land and ornaments. It is not just the art but also their sacrifice which is worth appreciating.”

Kajal Sarkar, one of the members of Bosepukur Durgotsav committee, said, “The artisans from Shantipur, Krishnagar and Chandannagar are known for their finesse. Their way of shaping an idol is very unique, which many committees will find attractive. I believe if the theme artists can involve these artisans, it will make a bigger impact.”

Narayan Pal, a clay artist from Shantipur, felt the scope given to them is worth appreciating. “We never got any scope earlier. We are hopeful of getting business from Kolkata. We are very sure we can make idols at much cheaper rate than the Kolkata artisans as the raw materials, decoration items are mostly from Krishnagar. That will give us a price advantage.”

Shantipur Purnima Milony’s Rupayan Choudhury, said, “Artists like Munna, Pradip, and Ujjwal Paul are excited as they got buyers from areas like Rajarhat, Bhabanipur and Entally, which makes our effort worthwhile.”