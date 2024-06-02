Clashes and allegations mark seventh phase in S, N 24-Parganas

Barring some sporadic incidents of clashes, voting in North and South 24-Parganas was peaceful.

There were allegations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agents being forced out of booths in Diamond Harbour. At booths 52 and 53 of Badamtala School in the Budge Budge Assembly constituency of Diamond Harbour, allegations have been made against the ruling party for forcibly removing a BJP agent from the booth. The agent’s documents were reportedly seized as well.

BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour, Abhijit Das, claimed that TMC’s goons were conducting the voting since morning, and the observers from the Election Commission did not take any action. He was prevented by several TMC workers while he was rushing to spot by getting information of malpractices and booth jamming. “TMC miscreants were active throughout the day. Why is TMC so scared and deployed goons to scare common voters, and also me?” he said. There were incidents of clashes and consequent injuries from Bhangar areas. Mr M I Khan, a Kolkata Police officer, in charge of booths 70 and 71 was injured while on election duty in Bhangar. He was the sector officer at Satulia Senior Madrassa booth and is being taken to SSKM trauma care. Bhangar has been tense since the morning of the voting day. Unrest peaked in Satulia and Phulbari of Bhangar.

On Saturday, a conflict broke out between ISF and Trinamul in Phulbari, resulting in several reported injuries. Attack was unleashed on a TMC panchayat member’s husband in Sandeshkhali. In the Khulna region’s booth 177, in Sandeshkhali of Basirhat Lok Sabha, TMC worker and husband of panchayat member Monika Mandal, Ramkrishna Mandal, was reportedly beaten and suffered a head injury. BJP has denied the allegations, with Basirhat organizational district president Tapas Ghosh stating that Ramkrishna Mandal had gone to capture the booth with his men, leading to villagers attacking him in anger.

The BJP claimed to have no involvement in the incident. Attack on TMC workers in Basirhat was also reported.

At booth 66 in Bhawanipur of Hingalganj block in Basirhat, a TMC worker was allegedly beaten by BJP supporters. BJP’s Basirhat organizational district president Tapas Ghosh denied the allegation, stating that TMC goons were preventing BJP supporters from voting, making it unlikely for BJP workers to attack a TMC worker.

Allegations of assault on a BJP worker in North 24-Parganas were also registered. In the Rangri area of the Ashoknagar constituency in North 24-Parganas, a BJP worker, Tapas Raha was allegedly beaten with sticks by TMC-backed miscreants. He claimed that around 30-40 people were prevented from voting and that he was beaten but eventually cast his vote.

In Baranagar, CPM candidate Tanmoy Bhattacharya got involved in a scuffle. While visiting the BKC College booth, TMC accused him of influencing voters, leading to an altercation and subsequent clash between TMC workers and Tanmoy. Police arrived to control the situation. There was a boycott call in Mathurapur. In booth 111 of Kashinagar gram panchayat in Mathurapur, South 24-Parganas, villagers called for an election boycott. They protested against poor road conditions and claimed that nothing was done despite complaints to the ruling party. BJP candidate Ashok Purkait faced protests upon arrival.

Allegations of voter obstruction in Canning

In Golabari Bazar of Canning, TMC was accused of preventing opposition voters from casting their votes. Allegedly, stones were thrown at the police and a journalist was seriously injured, leading to heightened tensions. TMC and BJP cadres were involved in a clash in Joynagar. In booths 40 and 41 of Meriganj 2 gram panchayat in the Kultali constituency of Joynagar Lok Sabha, a clash between TMC and BJP resulted in six injuries. Two BJP and one TMC worker were hospitalized at Kultali Rural Hospital. CPM’s alleged TMC bike brigade being active in Kolkata ward 109. CPM alleged that TMC’s bike brigade was roaming freely in ward 109 of Kolkata. Despite multiple complaints, the Election Commission has not deployed any force, according to the left-wing leadership. Women of Bermajur and Agarhati areas alleged that police unprovoked resorted to baton charges. Residents alleged that voters were prevented at Agarhati by miscreants and police stood mute spectators. After casting her vote, BJP Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra claimed, “The lotus will bloom in Sandeshkhali. Trinamul is trying to create unrest. However, this vote is for the honour of the mothers and sisters of Bengal, who have endured oppression day after day. We must strengthen Modi’s hand.” She then firmly stated, “The lotus will bloom in Sandeshkhali.”