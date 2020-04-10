At a time when the chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee who also heads the health department today confirmed again about five COVID-19 deaths so far in Bengal, a list of coronavirus deceased, their addresses and crematoriums and burial grounds reportedly prepared by the Trinamul Congress-ruled Kolkata Municipal corporation (KMC) differs with her claim at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The list revealed that ten patients died of dangerous coronavirus infections at government and private hospitals like N R S Medical College, R G Kar Medical College, M R Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, AMRI Hospitals at Salt Lake, Peerless Hospital and Zenith Super Speciality Hospital.

The deceased were cremated or buried as per their religion at Nimtola Burning Ghat, Dhapa Crematorium and Bagmari Burial Ground respectively on different dates between 23 March and 6 April, the list mentioned. There were residents of Dum Dum, Ultadanga, Shibpur, New Garia, Belghoria, Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas, Baidyabati in Hooghly, Thakurpukur, and Cossipore in Kolkata. Dr Soumita Ghosh, chief medical officer of health of KMC, told this correspondent, ‘won’t’ comment on it.

You talk to our deputy mayor who is looking after all these issues”. “We are issuing death certificates for those COVID patients who are residents of Kolkata and dying in city hospitals. And cremation certificates are being issued to those who are outside Kolkata but dying of the viral disease here in city hospital,” said Mr Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor as well a member of the mayor-in-council in charge of health in KMC.

“I have no idea about the list of the 10 COVID-deaths prepared by us, better if you check it with Nabanna where the chief minister has already confirmed about five deaths reported in the state so far,” Mr Ghosh said abruptly disconnecting the call made by this correspondent.

The state government has formed a five-member committee to take the final decision whether the patient dies of COVID-19 infection after verifying several issues related to the deceased’s clinical history including coronavirus-like symptoms, co-morbidities, bed-headtickets (BHT) at the concerned hospital where he or she was undergoing treatment and several other issues Opposition parties CPI-M, Congress and BJP alleged that the government to suppress the figures related to deaths and affected cases have formed such an expert committee to audit COVID-19 deaths across the state. Dr Dhiman Ganguly, a member of another 12-member expert committee formed by Miss Banerjee, had said on 2 April that the state had recorded four more COVID19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to seven, while 16 more people had tested positive during the same period.

“In the past 24 hours, 104 samples were collected from suspected patients. The test results of 133 people were sent to the health department in the past 24 hours and 16 tested positive,” Dr Ganguly had said.

But later in the evening on Thursday the chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said at Nabanna, the state had 34 active COVID-19 cases till 6 pm on Thursday and three deaths had been reported so far because of the coronavirus infection. He said the final number of active cases as of now would be 34 as four others counted as COVID-19 cases too had died, although their deaths could not yet be attributed definitely to the coronavirus.

Navy on guard during lockdown: The defence spokesperson today informed that Indian Navy at Kolkata is continuing to keep its guard up even during lockdown and only essential services are being undertaken which includes patrolling and river front security. Rations are being supplied by INS Netaji Subhas to the ships that are presently in Kolkata in a total lockdown with all personnel onboard. The spokesperson informed that a system of lean manning has been created so as to ensure social distancing.

The unit has trained over 20 personnel from nonmedical trades as ‘Battle Field Nursing Assistants’ to support the medical team of the Base in their duties. These teams have been working to regularly check the health of service personnel and their families. Strict measures are in force to ensure proper sanitization of any person entering naval premises. At the entry points to naval premises, sanitization facilities have been created and additionally, thermal guns are being used to detect personnel with fever.

All stores that are supplied by vendors at the base are placed aside disinfected and then handled by personnel. It is further learnt that sanitization teams have been created to undertake constant round the clock sanitation of work spaces and living spaces. Personnel who have returned from leave/ duty prior to lock down have been placed in isolation in specially created wards.

Subsequent to lock down, personnel on leave have been told to remain at their leave stations. All temporary and permanent duties have been postponed. Ships that are presently in Kolkata are in total lockdown with all personnel onboard. Rations are being supplied by INS Netaji Subhas to the ships. These are being delivered on the jetty, sanitized and then taken over by the ship’s team. A special pre-sailing medical is undertaken onboard to ensure all personnel are fit to sail.

Any personnel showing even slightest symptoms is quickly shifted to the isolation ward created at the base at INS Netaji Subhas and observed for 14 days and tested if required at the Command Hospital. As an additional measure, all personnel and families are wearing masks to ensure reduced risk of contamination. Post lockdown plans have also been formulated to ensure re-commencement of duties in a graduated and safe manner, confirmed the spokesperson.