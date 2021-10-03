City tram depots to be converted into electric vehicle charging stations

The city’s old tram depots are to get a makeover soon. The state Transport Department is mulling over plans to convert old tram depots in Kolkata into charging stations for electric vehicles.

The added number of charging stations, according to sources in the department, are to be installed before rolling out more electric vehicles on the city roads. “The department is considering setting up more electric vehicle charging stations,” said state Transport Minister, Firhad Hakim.

“The department is looking for spaces under Kolkata Municipal Corporation for setting up the charging stations. In the next few months, the city and its adjoining areas will have enough charging stations. The old charging stations will be converted to charging stations for the electric vehicle. The department has already introduced two electric vehicle charging stations in Kolkata and the city will have 100 more such facilities soon,” he added.

Notably, the department has set up a charging station at Nonapukur Tram Depot. Another electric vehicle charging station is to be set up at Kasba Transport Bhawan soon. In New Town, 10 e-vehicle charging stations have been set up at strategic locations in the township to encourage more people to use e-vehicles.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is eying to fully electrify its fleet of buses by the year 2030 by rolling out 5,000 such environment-friendly vehicles on the city roads. At present, the WBTC is operating about 80 electricbuses while 1000 more such vehicles are to be added to the existing fleet by April 2022.