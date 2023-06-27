City to get 3 street food hubs

After being featured in the list of best food destinations in the world, the fame of Kolkata’s food has already spread globally. Considering the demand for the city’s street food, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now planning to set up food streets in various parts of Kolkata.

The civic body is considering planning to introduce three food streets in the city. The KMC is said to have earmarked places like New Market, south gate of Victoria Memorial and Millenium Park. The food street would include various iconic foods of Kolkata at one place like those in Bangkok.

According to the municipal commissioner of the KMC, Binod Kumar, the city is known for its street foods. Given the demand, the civic body is considering investing Rs 3 crore on setting up the food streets.

According to sources, the KMC would emphasize on maintenance of hygiene in the upcoming food hubs of the city. The vendors in the food streets would also be trained to cook food in a hygienic manner.