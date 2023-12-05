City to be spared Michaungwrath

In what comes as a major relief to the citizens of Kolkata and the districts, cyclone ‘Michaung’ is anticipated to largely spare the state tomorrow triggering only light rainfall in the city.

The cyclonic storm pronounced as ‘Migjaum,’ brewing over west central bay and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph today. Centered over the same region, it intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at a distance of about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai, 170km southeast of Nellore, 200km northeast of Puducherry, 300 km southsoutheast of Bapatla and 320 km south of Machilipatnam.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, the system is likely to intensify gradually and move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon tomorrow. During that time, it is to continue as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Even as the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been given a red message, no warning has been given to the state of West Bengal this time that is expected to be spared by the storm. Kolkata and the districts of North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Purulia and East Burdwan are tipped to get very light to light rainfall tomorrow that might go up to moderate showers the next day.

Meanwhile, the railways have decided to cancel 12 trains passing through Eastern Railway due to the cyclone. The national carrier has also decided to take a host of steps as a part of the preparedness for cyclone related disaster management.