City to get first solar TV by Dec’21

Come December, Kolkata for the first time will witness solar television. There are plans to introduce it in the forest fringe areas of North Bengal, Jangal Mahal, Ajodhya hills of Purulia and also in some islands of Sundarban areas where the grid power supply is unstable.

Experts say it will be a boon to regular television viewers who remain glued to TV sets but are now reeling under the spiralling cost of electricity that is causing a hole in the pocket.

Solar Energy expert, Dr SP Gon Chowdhury feels solar television will reduce the electricity bill of the consumers. Moreover, solar cells can be charged in the sunlight and that too free of cost, he said and added, solar television will decrease the use of fossil fuel and increase green power.

The solar TV will have options of wi-fi and DTH connectivity. This product will be launched as a part of a new brand, “Swat Solar” with a vision of providing the best technology having green energy as its core, said Ankit Malhotra, vice-president of Swat Solar.

He said the key features that make this product unique are – it runs on a combination of solar energy and battery storage system with backup for nearly eight hours and does not require grid connectivity.

It is stated that solar TV is also compatible with local cable networks and OTT platforms are also available in this set. The mother company of Swat Solar has in the past 10 years provided life to 35,099 people spread across 130 villages in Rajasthan and UP through various diversification of solar power by means of microgrid and home lighting solutions.

He said that almost 43 villages in Unnao UP and in the outskirts of Jodhpur in Rajasthan are benefitted from solar power.