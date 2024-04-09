Citizens can now check bldg details on KMC website

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has introduced a window on its official website to enable citizens to check the details of a particular building in the limits of the civic body.

The page is available on the official website of the KMC and is named ‘Building Work Diary Report.’ Citizens willing to get details of a building would be able to get the information by filling the required fields like borough number, ward number, assessee number and so on. The window enables the citizens to learn if a particular premise is legal by filling up details like street name.

Notably, the civic body opened a mobile app named ‘Work Diary’ on 1 April. The engineers visiting the sites are supposed to fill up the details of the inspection conducted along with images. The engineers have been asked to provide details of the description of the issue with remarks along with details like assessee number and so on.

Apart from this, the KMC has also formed a ‘central demolition squad’ to look into the matters of illegal construction. According to sources, the step has been taken following complaints about promoters allegedly posing a hurdle while taking the necessary steps for demolition of illegal structures. As informed by sources, such complaints are said to have been reported by some of the engineers of the civic body. The central demolition squad would act promptly in coordination with the police to pull down illegal structures.

As learnt from sources, mayor Firhad Hakim, himself has decided to visit some of the stretches in the Port area after Eid.