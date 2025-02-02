Circular Railway regulations

Following a request from the state government, the Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division has decided to cancel and regulate Circular Railway train services for immersion of idols from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. on 3, 4 and 5 February.

As a part of the regulations, two EMU locals-30416 and 30451would remain cancelled, three EMU locals – 30312, 30314 and 30122 would be terminated at Kolkata station while three more would be short originated from Kolkata station.

In addition, one pair of EMU locals 30154 and 30123 of the Circular Railway would be diverted and short terminated at/short originated from Sealdah North station. Among other regulations, one pair of EMU locals, 30711 and 30552 would be short terminated at/short originated from Ballygunge station.

