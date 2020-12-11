Police on Thursday night arrested Nasir Ali Mondal, one of the main suspects in Manish Shukla murder case. According to police, Nasir, who was on the run since October, was one of the conspirators behind the killing of Shukla.

Shukla, a lawyer and a strongman BJP leader in West Bengal’s Barrackpore region, was shot dead in a crowded locality in October this year.

The responsibility to investigate the case was handed to the CID following vigorous demands by the BJP for the involvement of CBI.

Reportedly, CID had made nine arrests before nabbing Nasir. The law enforcement officials had come to know that he was one of the main confederates behind Shukla’s murder.

According to a report carried by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, the BJP leader was killed by shooters from outside the state and Nasir played the most important role in getting them.

Nasir, who is believed to be a resident of Basanti in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, was at large since Shukla’s death.

The police captured him from North 24 Parganas’ Kalyani Expressway after running an operation at the dark of the night on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Shukla’s murder had invited a political slugfest with the saffron camp alleging TMC of murdering their leader, while Bengal’s governning party had blamed it on BJP’s internal tussle.

Demanding CBI’s intervention, Shukla’s father Chandramani Shukla had named Barrackpore Municipality’s ex-chairman Uttam Das and Titagarh Municipality’s Prasanto Chaudhury in his FIR. Both belong to the ruling TMC party.

Even though the investigators – CID and Barrackpore Police – have not taken any action against either Das or Chaudhary, they are believed to have been run a strenuous investigation so far.

Their quest to find the truth behind Shukla’s death, the CID officials have had to travel neighbouring Bihar to demand custody of one the suspects, who is languishing at a jail in Patna.