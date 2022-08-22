Children demand potable water from tribal dev minister

When there is much talk about Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, a state minister today learnt that amrit (nectar) was the crying need of a tribal school he visited here, today.

The children and the teachers of the tribal school asked the backward classes welfare minister, Bulu Chik Baraik for pure drinking water.

The BCW minister today visited Etore Adibasi Shiksha Niketan, a government-aided high school for the Santhals at Nabagram block in Murshidabad district. “The teachers voiced their demand for repair of tribal hostel buildings and pure drinking water. Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already invested a lot to resolve such problems. The tribal school’s problems would also be addressed,” said minister Baraik, also the Trinamul Congress MLA from Mal. He was accompanied by Nabagram MLA Kanai Chandra Mondal of TMC.

“Today we also visited a school building dedicated to Sidhu and Kanhu, the tribal leaders. Our chief minister, Mamata Banerjee granted us Rs 1 crore fund to construct the structure,” Kanai Chandra Mondal said.

The minister said that steps have been taken for arrangement of drinking water in areas around Ma Kiriteshwari temple which is said to be one of India’s 52 holy places known as Shaktipith.