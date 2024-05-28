Chief secy gets 3-month extension

With the recommendation of the West Bengal government, the Centre on Monday extended the service period of the state chief secretary B P Gopalika, an IAS officer of 1989 batch for three months.

Mr Gopalika was scheduled to retire on 31 May.

The Mamata Banerjee government had sent a proposal during the end of February to the department of personnel and training, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting Mr Gopalika’s extension as the CS.

On Monday, the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions under the department of personnel and training approved the proposal.

Sources at the state secretariat Nabanna said that the government did not want a new senior IAS officer in the rank of additional chief secretary (ACS) to replace Mr Gopalika amidst the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha election.

The last-phase of the LS polls in eight constituencies will be held in the state on 1 June.