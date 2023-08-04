Chief minister to visit Jangalmahal next week

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will go to Jangalmahal on 9 August to take part in a distribution programme. Miss Banerjee will take part in the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on 9 August at Jhargram. She will be accompanied by the chief secretary HK Dwivedi and senior officials of the tribal welfare department and backward classes welfare department.

She will reach Jhargram on 8 August and take part in the distribution programme on 9th. She will spend two nights in Jangalmahal. Miss Banerjee will distribute caste certificates and other facilities to the beneficiaries. Jhargram district administration has taken special drive to issue caste certificates. Within the next couple of days the district administration will achieve the target of issuing 2 lakh caste certificates.

Getting caste certificates was a major problem before Trinamul Congress came to power in 2011. The people belonging to SC and ST categories had to run from pillar to post to get caste certificates. As they could not get caste certificates on time, they had to forgo many facilities. Babulal Mahato, SDO (sadar) Jhargram said forms needed to get caste certificates were sent to the beneficiaries. Once they fill up the forms, they are verified and the certificates are issued.

Application forms had also been distributed from Duare Sarkar camps. Maoists were very active in Jhargram during the Left Front regime. Miss Banerjee went to the area and won the confidence of people. The tourists have started visiting the area once again and now Jhargram is one of the sought after tourist destinations in Bengal. Miss Banerjee will be put up at Jhargram Rajbari. She is likely to hold a meeting with local Trinamul leaders.

The party did well in the recently-concluded panchayat election. Senior administrative officials today reviewed the security arrangements around the area. Because of Miss Banerjee’s initiative, a college, a super specialty hospital and a flyover has come up in Jhargram.