Chandannagar’s green Jagadhatri Pujas get recognition

The Chandannagar Jagadhatri Central Committee has hailed the joint initiative taken by The Statesman and the Peerless Hospital to recognise, felicitate and hand over awards to those puja committees that fulfilled the laid down norms by the Parikrama team. The team laid stress on eco-friendly presentations, upholding the natural ecological balance.

The Chandannagar Jagadhatri Central Committee secretary, Subhojit Shaw, said: “It is a matter of great honour for Chandannagar Jagadhatri Central committee to have the most esteemed and reputed national daily to come forward to conduct Jagadhatri Puja Parikrama to encourage, reward and spread the message of ecofriendly theme. Even the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee lays stress on eco-friendly puja themes with the message of pollution-free atmosphere, cleanliness and afforestation.”

One of the members of the Chandannagar Jagadhatri Maha Sanman-2023 Parikrama team Nisith Singha Roy, a renowned person from the literature world was all praise for the joint initiative taken by The Statesman and Peerless Hospitals to come forward to conduct Jagadhatri Maha Sanman-2023. “Such kind of initiative encourages puja committees and organizers to stress more on themes encouraging people to use biodegradable objects, to take preventive steps against air, soil and water pollution, to plant more trees to maintain ecological balance.

Advertisement

From our side, we appreciated the puja committees those who have laid stress on basic amenities for the visitors and devotees on the move, drinking water arrangements, May I help you desk, first-aid, stand-by ambulance, bio toilets, sitting arrangements for the aged, children, to have no-smoking zones in and around the pandal and firefighting system.”

Playing of traditional devotional songs to suit the occasion was also appreciated by the jurists. Three puja committees, which satisfied the norms, were selected to have the honour of Maha Sanman2023. The prize went to Neogi Bagan Naba Balak Sangha, the 2nd prize went to Gondalpara Ambika Athletic Club and the 3rd prize went to Surerpukur Sarbojanin Jagadhatri Puja committee. All the three winners, besides putting up excellent decorative craftsmanship and magical illumination, have equally laid stress on pollutionfree world and cleanliness in their puja theme.

Chandannagar Jagadhatri Maha Sanman-2023 was a grand success. A helping hand from Peerless Hospitals in the initiative played a major role. An indispensable effort and help from Surja Kumar Modak (Babu Bazar, Bhadreswar) renowned for its varieties of sweets, the traditional reputed Chandannagar brand of ghee, Morton Ghee, R Ghosh and Sons Jewellers, all in their individual capacity upheld themselves as an indispensable part of the joint initiative taken by The Statesman and Peerless Hospital.

At the prize distribution ceremony, many higher officials from Peerless Hospital and The Statesman, the Chandannagar corporation mayor Ram Chakraborty, vice-mayor Munna Agrawal, Shikha o Sanskriti, mayor in-council Sobhon Mukherjee, the secretary of the Chandannagar Jagadhatri Puja Central committee Shubojit Shaw. The help from Chandannagar Corporation and Chandannagar Jagadhatri Puja Central Committee appreciated the Parikrama team.