The chief minister Mamata Banerjee today pointed out that Centre needs to give approval to the state for setting up more Covid-19 testing laboratories while the political strategist for Trinamul Congress, Prashant Kishore, today tweeted that “with shaky preparedness to deal with covid crisis, and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead.”

At present, there are inadequate numbers of state run laboratories where corona virus testing facilities are being carried out, confirmed a state health department official. West Bengal is currently under total lockdown in a bid to prevent community transmission of the corona virus that has been claiming lives across the globe while the number of affected people, is rising exponentially.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that rapid testing must be carried out that will help detect the number of affected people. The chief minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a Press conference today pointed out ,”The state government had sought permission to set up seven to 10 laboratories but the Centre has approved only one centre in Midnapore.”

At present, most of the corona virus testing facilities in Kolkata is being conducted at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED). A senior state health department official confirmed that tests are now being carried out at atleast three state run laboratories at SSKM hospital, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

The official stated that the state has appealed to the Centre for approving more of such laboratories, under the state government, for conducting corona virus testing.

The Union health minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, had yesterday written a letter to the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar where the Union minister said corona virus in West Bengal is being tested at all the above mentioned laboratories and further mentioned that the School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata has been approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for functioning as COVID-19 laboratory but the requisite reagents for conducting testing could not be shipped yet due to difficulty in transportation due to the locvkdown.

Meanwhile, political strategist Prashant Kishore today tweeted, “Decision to lockdown India may be right but 21 days might be a bit too long. But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve. With shaky preparedness to deal with Covid crisis, and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead.”