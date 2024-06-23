Central CPM leaders to oversee worker movements in state

With sources indicating that central CPM leaders will now monitor and guide the farmer and worker leadership in Bengal, the party aims to revitalize its movements. They will also provide hands-on training on how to build effective movements.

Despite bringing youth leaders to the forefront, the CPM has not seen significant electoral success, failing to win a single seat or make notable gains in vote share. To analyze the results of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the CPM held a two-day state committee meeting at Alimuddin Street, starting Wednesday. According to sources, in his opening speech, the party’s state secretary and politburo member, Mohammad Salim mentioned that despite their best efforts, the results for the Left in the state did not meet expectations. There was a delay in finalizing the seat arrangement with the Congress, and the alliance with the ISF also fell through at the last moment.

Additionally, there were disputes over seats within the Left Front itself and a lack of coordination. Salim believes that despite these adversities, the expected results were not achieved. He has called for an open discussion within the party. This has led to internal reviews and questions about what went wrong. During a review meeting on Friday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) discussed the reasons behind their loss. Questions arose about the presence and effectiveness of senior farmer and worker leaders. Some believe that stronger leadership could have prevented such a debacle. The role of the RSS has also been scrutinized. At the DYFI meeting, some members expressed frustration, noting not only the failure of farmer and worker movements but also the inability to understand the work of the RSS. They pointed out that the RSS has been working effectively at the grassroots level, something that the CPM failed to grasp. In this context, central CPM leaders will now oversee the direction and methods of the farmer and worker movements in Bengal. They will provide direct guidance and training on how to build movements effectively.

It is learned that the extended state committee meeting of the CPM will be conducted at Kalyani in the last week of August from 23 to 25. The youth wing workers will move door-to-door, seeking public opinion about their general expectations from the party. Party sources said that another important issue likely to come up for discussion in the extended meeting is that going back to the party’s traditional form of politics where there was a distinct line between the dedicated organisational administration and leaders contending electoral battles.