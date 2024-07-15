CCTV surveillance in Burrabazar

Taking steps to ensure the safety and security of jewellers and merchants in the iconic Burra Bazar area, the Burra Bazar Jewellers’ Association is launching a comprehensive CCTV surveillance project. Sponsored by KNC Services, a renowned exhibition organiser, this initiative aims to create a secure environment for businesses and individuals in the area. The CCTV surveillance project will cover a radius of 2 kilometres, with over 64 cameras strategically installed to monitor the area, providing 24/7 coverage to detect and address any suspicious activity or criminal behaviour promptly.

Kranti Nagvekar, founder, KNC Services said: “We at KNC Services are proud to partner with the Burra Bazar Jewellers’ Association to launch this vital surveillance project. Our aim is to enhance the safety and security of this iconic marketplace, ensuring a secure environment for traders, customers, and the community. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to social responsibility and our dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those around us.

We believe that this project will serve as a model for other markets and communities, and we are honored to be a part of this noble endeavour.” Vivek Gupta, Trinamul Congress MLA from the Jorasakho Assembly constituency, was present on the occasion, which was attended by members of the Burra Bazar Jewellers’ Association, representatives from KNC Services, and other dignitaries. KNC Services also unveiled the 5th edition of the coveted Bengal International Jewellery Show on Sunday, marking another prestigious milestone for the jewellery industry in eastern India. Mr. Gupta congratulated the Burra Bazar Jewellers’ Association for taking this step towards ensuring the safety and security of the market.

“The installation of CCTV cameras is a significant initiative that will not only deter criminal activity but also provide a sense of relief to the traders and customers. This is a shining example of the association’s commitment to the well-being of the community,” he said. The primary objectives of this project are to enhance the security of the Burra Bazar area by preventing criminal activities such as theft, burglary, and vandalism, and to create a safe and secure environment for jewellers, merchants, and customers. The project aims to facilitate swift action in case of any criminal activity with real-time monitoring and prompt response.

The CCTV surveillance project is expected to have a significant impact on the area, including reduced crime rates, an increased sense of security among businesses and individuals, enhanced monitoring and response capabilities, and improved overall safety and well-being of the community. Mr. Ravi Karel, Secretary, Burra Bazar Jewellers Association said: “The installation of CCTV cameras at Burra Bazar is a long-overdue necessity. For far too long, our market has been vulnerable to criminal activity, and our members have suffered losses.

But today, we take a significant step towards securing our livelihoods and our community. This project is a testament to the association’s dedication to the welfare of our members and the safety of our customers.” Mr. Arun Verma, president of BBGJA said: “We are very proud of this project and the entire team has worked very hard for the same. I appeal to all the associations to undertake such proactive steps and be self reliant for the safety and security of their members.”