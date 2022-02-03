After CBI summons, Anubrata in hospital

The Birbhum district president of the Trinamul Congress, Anubrata Mondal has been admitted in a government hospital in Kolkata today claiming increase in blood pressure and breathing difficulty.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigations has summoned him for questioning regarding a post-poll violence case relating to the murder of BJP worker Gourav Sarkar at Illamabazar in Birbhum. Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the alleged death of BJP workers in post-poll violence after the results of the Assembly elections were announced in the state.

On 2 May last year, Gourav Sarkar was killed. Though in the initial FIR, Anubrata Mondal has not been named, the CBI has called him at the Illambazar camp office on Friday afternoon. Anubrata Mondal did not appear before CBI twice and has already moved to Calcutta High Court fearing arrest by the central agency.

The CBI has already announced a cash reward of Rs.50,000 for information on the absconding persons in this murder case. The Birbhum district president of TMC claimed that he is very ill and is unable to appear before the CBI in Illambazar camp right now. He will appear after getting well.

In the meanwhile he has moved court seeking protection against his arrest. The 60 year-old Trinamul Congress Birbhum district chief has been suffering from some prolonged illnesses, including diabetes, cardiac problems and breathing difficulties.