CBI submits second report in Bogtui kand and Vadhu Sheikh murder case

The second report on the progress of Bogtui massacre investigation was submitted by the CBI on Tuesday to the Calcutta High Court. The CBI told the Calcutta High Court that the investigation was in its final stages and a chargesheet would be filed within the next two weeks and would contains more detailed about the incident.

The CBI informed the Calcutta High Court that they were working to find out the details of the accused in the incident and also about the main suspect.

The CBI first took charge of the Bogtui case and later the murder case of Vadu Sheikh, the Trinamool leader. Detailed information regarding the investigation process of both the cases has been submitted to the High Court in the second report. Once CBI submits the chargesheet in two weeks, all the details will come to light.

Bugtui massacre happened in March 2022 in Bogtui village of Birbhum district of west Bengal when several houses were set on fire one after another after a bloody clash between two factions of Trinamool Congress. Many people were burnt to death as none of the women and children could escaped the fire.

Although suspected to be a politically motivated incident, the chain of events initially involved a multi-billion-dollar business of stone and sand mining. Vadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the Trinamool (TMC) of Bogtui Panchayat, was the first one to be killed. It is alleged that the incident was followed by a quarrel between the supporters of by Vadu Sheikh and Bakhra, both Trinamool Congress members. According to the eyewitnesses the village was set on fire after Vadu sheikh was killed.

Shortly after the Bugtui massacre, the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation into the incident and then to the murder of Vadu Sheikh to CBI. The CBI went to the village to investigate for several days and after talking to the witnesses, gave the initial report. Then on Tuesday, the second report of their investigation was given by the CBI. Within two weeks, the name of the accused will come up in the chargesheet.