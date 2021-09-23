CBI probes Malda minor girl’s ‘rape’

A team of four CBI officials today visited a minor rape victim of Jalalpur village under the Manikchak police station in Malda to investigate the matter.

A retired teacher was accused of raping a minor in the first week of June and he is presently in jail custody. It is also learnt that members of the victim’s family are active members of the BJP. The minor girl was allegedly raped in Jalalpur on 4 June this year, allegedly by Rafiqul Islam, a retired teacher living in the same village.

The mother of the minor girl had filed a complaint at the Manikchak police station a day after the incident. The incident had created a commotion in the state political arena, with the BJP demanding a CBI probe into the matter that took place right after the Assembly elections.

The family of the victim had also lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission, while the investigations into the case were handed over by the state police to the CBI some days ago, sources said.

Four members from the CBI’s Delhi office are in charge of the investigations, it is learnt. “They spoke for a long time with the minor girl and her family members,” a source said. While there were no comments from either the

CBI team or the victim’s family, local people said they were happy with the CBI’s investigations, and they demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

Bharatiya Janta Party leader in Malda district, Santosh Mandal said, “We want exemplary punishment for the guilty so that no one can do such a thing next time. If there is no action, we will go for a bigger movement.

“The police in West Bengal have now become slaves. We do not trust the police in the Trinamul Congress government. Only the CBI can give us justice.”