CBI officials meet SSKM authorities to take stock of Anubrata’s health condition

Two CBI officials today met the SSKM Hospital authorities to take stock of the condition of Trinamul Congress strongman and Birbhum district president of the party, Mr Anubrata Mondal.

On Wednesday, Anubrata skipped questioning by the CBI again for the fifth time in a cattle-smuggling case and was instead admitted to Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital with symptoms of respiratory distress and gastro intestine problems. He was scheduled to appear at the CBI’s Nizam Palace office around 11 am the same day to face questioning by the central investigating agency in connection with his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case.

Today, medical board comprising experts from cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, urology, general medicine, ENT and anaesthesiology departments attended to Anubrata at cabin number 211 in Woodburn Block and discussed about his ailments like breathlessness, high blood pressure and diabetes, sleep apnea, gastro intestine problem and a growth-like fistula. His cardiac condition is almost normal and oxygen saturation level is also under permissible level. He has undergone several serological investigations.

After considering his health condition medical board felt that the 60 yearold patient should be kept at the hospital for a few more days for thorough treatment. CBI officials probing his involvement in the multicrore rupees cattle smuggling scam have also sought advice from the agency’s headquarters in Delhi to decide the future plan of action in connection with the questioning of the influential Trinamul Congress leader.