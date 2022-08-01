CBI, ED misused for mean political gains: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee today performed khuti puja at Serampore Gandhi Maidan. On the occasion, the MP lashed out at “some political powers” which, out of vindictiveness and for their political gains, were misusing the investigation agencies like the CBI and the ED.

The Serampore MP said, “There is nothing wrong in the CBI and ED carrying out their investigation to nab the wrong doers, but the good image of the investigation agencies gets tainted when political parties for their political gains misuse them. Let the ED carry on its investigation anywhere, wherever it comes across any kind of discrepancy. Investigation on some political leaders from the BJP can also be initiated. During the 2021 Assembly election, crores were spent on BJP leaders and workers for their long stay in expensive hotels. The ED could very well initiate its investigation to find out the source of such expenses.”