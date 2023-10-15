CBI arrests Passport official

The CBI officials today raided the house of one B S Rathore at Naxalbari- Panitanki More in Siliguri sub division in connection with making fake Indian Passport allegedly in connivance with officials of Passport office here.

The CBI officials raided his house at dawn and till evening they were inter-rogating him after collecting several documents.

Mr Rathore threw many papers from windows as the CBI officials raided his house. Officials finally collected papers including some fake Addhar Cards, Voter Cards, Ration Cards, PAN Cards, and some rubber stamps of government offices from out side.

Notably, the CBI team trapped and then arrested one Goutam Saha, associated with Siliguri Passport office, from New Jalpaiguri area yesterday and after interrogating him got the information about Mr Rathore, who was involved in fake Indian Passport making racket.