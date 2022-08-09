Cattle smuggling: CBI files supplementary chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet naming three persons, including Sehgal Hussein, the bodyguard of TMC district president, Anubrata Mondal in the cross-border cattle smuggling case at Asansol Special CBI Court today.

The CBI has submitted in court 49 deeds of properties registered either in the name of Sehgal Hussein or his family members and claimed that properties worth Rs 100 crore have been found.

Bikash Mishra, Sehgal Hussein and Abdul Latif have been named in the supplementary chargesheet today. Abdul Latif is still absconding.

Sehgal Hussein has been lodged at Asansol Special Correctional Home since the past 60 days. He would have got bail if the CBI did not file the supplementary chargesheet today.

Satish Kumar, the commandant of BSF was the first person arrested by CBI in this case along with the alleged kingpin of the case Enamul Haque.

Enamul Haque has been released from jail on bail after 13 months.

It is now to be seen what actions the CBI takes next against Anubrata Mondal. Speculation is rife that the central agency will arrest Anubrata Mondal very soon.

Sehgal Hussein is an armed constable of West Bengal Armed Police and worked as the bodyguard of Mondal. The CBI has produced evidence that Sehgal Hussein was in touch with the kingpins in the cattle smuggling case.

Besides CBI, another central agency, Enforcement Directorate, is also investigating the cross border cattle smuggling case.